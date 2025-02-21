NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers vs Bucks
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers dropped an incredibly disappointing game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a crucial fourth-quarter collapse that didn't even feature Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court.
Even though LA suffered an embarrassing defeat, their newest players continued their impressive play, including Ben Simmons.
Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Simmons put up 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 100% shooting in only 20 minutes. While he wasn't as impressive as he was against the Utah Jazz, his minutes were still crucial against the Bucks.
"He’s going to be a decent role player going forward," said one fan on X.
"He’s still warming up but playing his role perfectly," said a Clipper fan on X.
"If this dude was just a little more aggressive 😢," said another fan on X.
"Should’ve played more," said one fan wanting to see more.
Simmons was both throwing lobs and catching lobs on Thursday, providing a much needed variability to the Clippers' offense.
Truthfully, the Clippers should have played Ben Simmons even more minutes against the Bucks on Thursday night. The team seemed to be playing its best with him, Kawhi Leonard, and Bogdan Bogdanović on the floor together.
Unfortunately, LA made a plethora of mistakes in the fourth quarter which saw them ultimately losing the game. The biggest one of all was not getting Ivica Zubac a single-shot attempt after scoring 20 points in three quarters.
