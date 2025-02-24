All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers vs Pacers

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons had fans talking after playing the Indiana Pacers

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers made one of the most substantial signings of the buyout market cycle this NBA season, taking a chance on former first-overall pick Ben Simmons. The 6-foot-10 point guard has been counted out by many through an injury-ridden career, but he has made a strong attempt to revive his image.

Through Simmons' first two games as a Clipper, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, but the 28-year-old guard had a riveting showing in his third outing.

The Indiana Pacers handily beat the Clippers 129-111 on Sunday, but Simmons contributed 8 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals off the bench.

NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Simmons' performance in Sunday's loss in Indiana, with some mixed feelings being thrown around.

"It's one thing to see the jokes about Ben Simmons. It's another to actually watch him try to score. It's...really bad," one fan said.

"I rather have got rid of [Kris] Dunn when his stock was high. With Ben Simmons on the team now, Dunn is pointless," another fan called out.

"Ben Simmons looks great as a Clipper. Brings some dynamic play they desperately need to counter Harden and Kawhi. You probably leave him as sixth man but I think he needs to eat up more of the DJJ/Dunn/AC minutes when everyone’s back healthy," a fan posted.

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25)
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Simmons was not fantastic on Sunday, but he brings two-way versatility to the Clippers that the team desperately needs. It was a crushing loss in Indiana, and without Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard, many would have liked to see Simmons step up more offensively. Still, the veteran point guard showed promise of what he can bring to LA.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

