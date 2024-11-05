NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid News Before Clippers-76ers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has not yet played in a game this NBA season as he manages a knee injury. This has generated a lot of discussion, as both Embiid and his new star teammate Paul George had missed the first five games of the season.
George made his return to action on Monday, making his 76ers debut in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. This injury return for George comes just in time for him to face his former team, as the 76ers will play the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Wednesday.
Ahead of this matchup, there was some Embiid news revealed by Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Via Amick: “The hope, as team sources shared Monday, is that Embiid could play as soon as Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers (unless he’s suspended by then). He recently began practicing in five-on-five action, worked out extensively before the game against the Suns and is expected to take part in individual workouts Tuesday in Los Angeles that will set the stage for what comes next. Barring a setback, it seems likely there is an end in sight here very soon.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this news.
Via @TVMoviefan30: "The game is at 10 he will get suspended at 9:55 sixers luck"
Via @Phillyfloyd: "In comes Adam Silver with a 5 game suspension"
Via @MAButz: "The game is on ESPN tomorrow night so it would make perfect sense."
Via @8Fourteen: "this is the sixers typical leak style, he’s coming back"
Via @EmbiidIsHim: "I can have some joy watching basketball again"
The potential suspension is due to the reports of Embiid shoving a reporter after the 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. There has been no word from the NBA on a punishment, but the league is reportedly looking into the situation.
Amick revealed that Embiid has not only recently returned to five-on-five action, but has been going through extensive individual workouts. Should his scheduled workouts in Los Angeles go well, it seems possible Embiid could join George when Philadelphia faces the Clippers on Wednesday.
