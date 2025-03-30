NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard News Before Clippers-Cavaliers
The LA Clippers have been thriving throughout the month of March, winning 10 out of their last 12 games. The team has been doing it with a very unkind schedule, too.
In LA's last nine games of the season, they're scheduled to play in three sets of back-to-backs. That first set of back-to-backs are games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, playing in a back-to-back means that they'll have to play without either Kawhi Leonard or Ben Simmons.
The LA Clippers have already listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday due to right knee injury management.
While some fans understand why Leonard is not playing in back-to-backs, they wish he would have rested against the Orlando Magic and not against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via @purehoops_lover: "Felt like it clippers should’ve done the opposite and let him play against the cavs since I feel strongly they could win against the magic without Kawhi."
Via @YetiMoose: "I really wish Kawhi would play back to backs in this last stretch"
Via @clipstowin: "Detroit beat the Cavs without Cade so who knows"
Via @goCDSDS: "Orlando is the hotter team at the moment."
Currently, the Orlando Magic are playing better basketball than the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Cavaliers have a much higher ceiling and are due to have a big game sooner or later. Resting Leonard against the Cavaliers is the bigger gamble of the two options for the Clippers, and the team can't afford to lose any games if they want to keep the sixth seed.
The LA Clippers face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.
