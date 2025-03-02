All Clippers

NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced an injury update for superstar LeBron James before facing the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the LA Clippers on Friday during their crosstown shootout, and now the two teams are set to have a rematch on Sunday. The Lakers are riding a five-game win streak heading into Sunday's game, largely due to the new elite duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Doncic and James have elevated themselves into one of the top duos in the NBA since the Lakers acquired the former Dallas Mavericks superstar.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77)
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

In Friday's win over the Clippers, James and Doncic combined for 57 points. But, their statuses are in jeopardy for Sunday's rematch. The Lakers have ruled both James and Doncic as questionable for Sunday's matchup.

The Lakers are 3-1 without James this season, but fans have taken to social media to react to his downgraded status.

"Rest Lebron," one fan suggests.

"no king u gotta play," another fan commented.

"If it starts to get bad tomorrow he better yank Bron out that game," a fan said.

James, 40, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this season, shooting 52.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. In year 22, James continues to play at a high level and has proven to still be one of the top players in the league today, despite his age.

If the Lakers have both James and Doncic on Sunday, it will make the Clippers' job much easier in an attempt to pull off the road upset.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News