NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the LA Clippers on Friday during their crosstown shootout, and now the two teams are set to have a rematch on Sunday. The Lakers are riding a five-game win streak heading into Sunday's game, largely due to the new elite duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Doncic and James have elevated themselves into one of the top duos in the NBA since the Lakers acquired the former Dallas Mavericks superstar.
In Friday's win over the Clippers, James and Doncic combined for 57 points. But, their statuses are in jeopardy for Sunday's rematch. The Lakers have ruled both James and Doncic as questionable for Sunday's matchup.
The Lakers are 3-1 without James this season, but fans have taken to social media to react to his downgraded status.
"Rest Lebron," one fan suggests.
"no king u gotta play," another fan commented.
"If it starts to get bad tomorrow he better yank Bron out that game," a fan said.
James, 40, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this season, shooting 52.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. In year 22, James continues to play at a high level and has proven to still be one of the top players in the league today, despite his age.
If the Lakers have both James and Doncic on Sunday, it will make the Clippers' job much easier in an attempt to pull off the road upset.
