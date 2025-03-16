NBA Fans React To Major Ben Simmons News
The career of Ben Simmons is finally starting to trend upward after his move to the Los Angeles Clippers in the buyout market. After spending several seasons with the Brooklyn Nets following his Philadelphia 76ers career, Simmons is now becoming a legit rotational piece for the Clippers, a step up from where he was in Brooklyn.
While fans might not see a return to his All-NBA form, he can still carve out a longer NBA career for himself with all of his tools. Looking beyond the NBA, recent news from Simmons indicates that he's looking toward competing in one of the top basketball events in the future.
According to NBA reporter Grant Afseth, Simmons has announced his return to Team Australia for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. "If I'm healthy and I'm good to go, then I'll definitely be there," Simmons shared. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the guard's expected return.
"I hope he does, it would be great to watch," one fan commneted.
"I mean it is during the offseason so i expect him to cook," another fan added.
"Well we know he wont be healthy so," one user suggested.
"If a healthy Kyrie also plays might be interesting," another user added.
As can be seen by the comments, it appears as if fans haven't Simmons' recent play with the Clippers and how impactful he's been in his short time. There's still time to go before the 2028 Olympics, so who knows what caliber of player he will look like then.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade