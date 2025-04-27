All Clippers

NBA Fans React To Wild Confrontation in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4

Fans take to social media to react to wild confrontation in Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4

Liam Willerup

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) as he drives to the basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The first round series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets was circled from the start as one that wasn't going to be easy for either side. With both teams holding championship aspirations and stars across both sides, the first two games of the series showed that neither team was going out without a fight.

Heading into Game 4, the pressure was on for the Nuggets to steal a game on LA's home floor, with the possibility of a 3-1 Clippers lead being in place. Given the circumstances of the game, emotions were heightened, and that showed in a viral moment at the end of the first half.

With Nuggets guard Christian Braun guarding James Harden, Braun got physical, which led to an altercation between him and Harden. The confrontation ended up growing, with several players on the floor rushing to defend their teammate and shoves being thrown. Seeing this interaction, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

"Overreaction by Aaron Gordon," one fan suggested.

"Kevin Harlan so elite on the commentary. Lmao," another fan chimed in.

"Joker always ready for it," a user added.

"Jokic about to drop 50," a fan predicted.

"two common fouls play on," another user shared.

As can be seen by the reactions, fans were coming to the defense of their players, and most seemed to have agreed it wasn't worthy of an ejection. No ejections were handed out, and Denver headed into halftime with a 50-48 lead.

Liam Willerup
