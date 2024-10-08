NBA GMs Unite in Agreement on LA Clippers Coach Ty Lue
The LA Clippers may not be the Western Conference favorite this season like they were last season, but many still have high hopes in their coach Ty Lue. Among those are the NBA GMs all around the league.
This week, the NBA conducted its yearly survey among all the league's GMs. One of the questions was, "Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?" The GMs united to agree that Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is still the best at making in-game adjustments.
Ty Lue won first place with 28% of the votes. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was in second place with 24% of the votes. Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault won third place with 17% of the vote. Last year, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra won first place with 43% of the votes.
It speaks volumes to the respect that Ty Lue has around the NBA to still win that award, despite the Clippers' failures in the postseason. The Clippers haven't gotten past the first round since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but all the GMs seem to agree that it's not Ty Lue's fault. The blame lies mainly on the Clippers' health and the inability of Kawhi Leonard to remain healthy in the playoffs.
Every year, the Clippers are hoping to have different luck entering the season. This year remains no different.
