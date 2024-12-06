NBA Insider Makes Bold Statement on Kawhi Leonard's Injury Return
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his season debut. Sidelined due to right knee injury recovery, Leonard has been strengthening his surgically repaired knee in preparation for a return to game action. The star forward last played on April 26 in a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.
It remains a mystery when that return to the court will be, as the Clippers have given no official word on Leonard’s timeline. The team announced injury updates on both Terance Mann and Kobe Brown prior to Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but did not provide any word on Leonard.
Without any word from the team outside of Ty Lue reiterating that Leonard has progressed well and is doing some stuff on the court, updates on Leonard’s progress have been hard to come by. In a recent episode of his podcast, NBA insider and analyst Bill Simmons revealed his intel on Leonard’s return.
“My Clippers guy was telling me Kawhi’s coming back before Christmas," Simmons said. "I think he’s ramped up. He’s ramped up and ready to go.”
The Clippers have done well to stay afloat in Leonard’s absence, going 14-10 to start the season. Not getting multiple days off since the second week of the season, the Clippers now begin a stretch where they will have several off days in between games, which will give the team time to practice.
Whether or not Leonard returns to practice this weekend or in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but Lue will certainly be asked that question soon.
