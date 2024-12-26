NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Trade Upset Team Owners
Throughout the past few seasons, the LA Clippers have been known to create some of the league's most creative trades. Whether it's acquiring James Harden for expiring contracts or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington for players who are no longer even in the league.
However, there's one particular trade the Clippers made that reportedly upset owners around the league.
According to a report from NBA insider Brian Windorst in an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, the Clippers' trade for Norman Powell upset team owners enough to push for stricter rules in the CBA.
"I don't know if you ever heard this, but when the Clippers traded for you, it was like the straw that broke the camel's back with the owners," Windhorst said to Powell who was on the show. "So like that trade, what brought you in, like, I won't go into all the mechanics of it, but the day that trade went down, it was like a couple of days before the trade deadline. I was actually in LA at breakfast with an owner."
In 2022, the LA Clippers acquired Norman Powell and Robert Covington by trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025 second-round draft pick. The only one of those players still even playing in the NBA is Keon Johnson, who is coming off of the bench for the Brooklyn Nets. According to Windhorst, everyone around the league was furious.
"And I don't know if Woj, whoever broke the trade, we were sitting at breakfast when the trade, he was so, Norm, he was so pissed off. He was like, I cannot believe that the Clippers got Norm Powell. You know, this is like, we got to put a stop to this," Windhorst said.
Through 23 games this season, Powell is averaging 24.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 50/47/84 shooting from the field. He's been an absolute star for the Clippers this season, arguably saving their season without Kawhi Leonard, and very well worth calling an All-Star.
