    December 23, 2021
    NBA Legend Jerry West Praises Steph Curry's Greatness
    NBA Legend and LA Clippers consultant Jerry West had high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry
    Few opinions in the NBA world are heralded the way that Jerry West's are. Quite literally the league's logo, West is one of the most iconic figures in the sport's history. Now a consultant for the LA Clippers, Jerry West has played a pivotal role in their roster construction over the last several seasons. On a recent segment of The TK Show, West joined The Athletic's Tim Kawakami to discuss a multitude of topics, with one being Steph Curry.

    When asked about Steph Curry, West said that "Teams are starting to play him differently now, they're really accounting for him, but it's not gonna make any difference because he's still gonna find a way to make a difference in the game." In the absence of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry has faced increased defensive attention; however, this is something he experienced even during the Kevin Durant years.

    Those who have watched Steph and the Warriors play over the last several years, know that Curry is always the focal point of every team's defensive game plan. This has been magnified over the last couple of years, due to the lack of competence surrounding Curry; however, it certainly is not new.

    As Jerry West said, even with teams accounting for Curry the way they are, he will always find a way to impact the game. This is seen through his playmaking, off-ball movement, and ability to hit shots that nobody else in NBA history would even be allowed to take. Steph Curry is truly one of one, and the logo has taken notice.

