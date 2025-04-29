NBA Makes Decision on Punishment for Key Starter in Clippers-Nuggets Game 5
The Los Angeles Clippers are now all evened up in their series against the Denver Nuggets, following the late-game heroics by Aaron Gordon as he flushed down a game-winning buzzer-beater dunk to secure a Nuggets win. While Gordon's dunk was a highlight of the night, it might not've been the story of the evening.
Earlier in the game, Clippers guard James Harden and Nuggets guard Christian Braun got into an altercation, which involved several team members. However, one member of the Nuggets who was on the bench was seen attempting to intervene in the situation before being restrained by team staff. With many calling for his suspension, a verdict has been reached, according to league sources.
According to Law Murray, a source has confirmed to The Athletic that Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not be suspended for Tuesday's Game 5 in Denver. Despite uproar online from Clippers fans, the league will not suspend Porter Jr. from Game 5.
Typically, players are suspended when they leave their team bench during an altercation, but it appears as though the NBA didn't deem his move enough to warrant a suspension, as Murray shared additionally that the league accounted for other factors in the situation.
Porter Jr. is set to play Tuesday night against the Clippers, unless he's downgraded from probable due to his left shoulder sprain. Tip-off in Denver is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nuggets Star Gets Honest on Breaking NBA Rules vs Clippers
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 Injury Report
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Anthony Edwards' Dunk on Luka Dončić