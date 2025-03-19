All Clippers

NBA Players React to Ivica Zubac's Post After Clippers-Cavaliers

NBA players react to Los Angeles Clippers Ivica Zubac social media post after Cleveland Cavaliers win

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers came to the Intuit Dome on Tuesday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers, as the Cavaliers entered Tuesday with the highest winning percentage in the NBA. On the night of Ivica Zubac's 28th birthday, the big man dazzled with an impressive performance.

Zubac had 28 points and 20 rebounds, outdueling the Cavaliers big man duo en route to a 132-119 win for a statement victory. Since the All-Star break, Zubac has held a scoring average of 20.5 points per game while adding 12.4 rebounds per game. In celebration of the win and his performance, Zubac took to his Instagram to boast the moment.

"A good way to start off 28th 🙏🏻🙏🏻," Zubac shared to his 164,000 and counting Instagram followers. The former LA Lakers center, Zubac has now blossomed in his seventh season with the team. Seeing this post, several NBA players took the chance to comment and respond to Zubac.

"🏁🏁🏁," former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas commented.

"Old ahhhhh," MVP-contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replied.

"ZUNO!" Clippers teammate James Harden commented.

"Luv Gang❤️ u tough," ex-Clipper Patrick Beverley replied.

"Old head," another ex-Clipper in Terance Mann commented.

Even though Gilgeous-Alexander shared just one season with Zubac, it's clear by the replies that he's one of the most well-liked players in the organization. Despite being the eighth seed currently, Zubac's recent play has helped the Clippers make a push back up the standings to potentially escape the play-in tournament.

