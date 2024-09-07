NBA Players React to John Wall's Instagram Post
11-year NBA veteran John Wall is still hoping to make an NBA comeback. Last playing for the LA Clippers during the 2022-23 season, Wall has not received another NBA opportunity.
Wall owns career averages of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. Making five-straight NBA All-Star teams with the Washington Wizards from 2014-2018, Wall was one of the best point guards in the league.
While he is no longer the All-Star player he once was, Wall has been open about his willingness to help an NBA team in any capacity. Celebrating his 34th birthday on Wednesday, Wall shared a post on Instagram:
“Thankful and Blessed! Another trip around the sun Love is Love. 34 years. #WallWay‼️”
Several current and former NBA players reacted to Wall’s post with messages for him.
Via Robert Dillingham: “My dawgggg”
Via Lance Stephenson: “Happy birthday bro definitely a real one”
Via Markieff Morris: “Happy bday 5!”
Via Marcus Morris: “Bday my dog”
Wall is well-respected around the NBA, and could land an opportunity as a veteran mentor at some point. Expressing a willingness to accept such a role, Wall has stated on multiple occasions he will do whatever it takes to wear an NBA jersey again.
"I think the league is missing a lot of vets," Wall said recently on The Knuckleheads podcast. "They can use a lot of vets to help young guys out."
Wall continued, adding, "I said it recently, I'm cool with any role... I know I can help a team win, I know I can help a team play, but if my role is to come in and be a Udonis Haslem role and just be a great vet and talk to the young guys and teach them, I'm okay with that."
