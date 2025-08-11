NBA Star Bradley Beal Announces Four-Word Goal With LA Clippers
The Clippers had one of the most active offseasons of any team in the NBA. After a horrific Game 7 loss in Denver, Los Angeles addressed every concern they had from that first-round series.
The Clippers have longed for a power forward to move their superstar Kawhi Leonard back to the small forward position, and they acquired John Collins from the Utah Jazz, while sending Norman Powell to the Miami Heat.
Powell had his best season in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, but was underwhelming in the playoffs against the Nuggets, with a contract extension looming.
The Phoenix Suns subsequently bought out Bradley Beal after a tumultuous two years that included zero playoff wins. It was a hand-in-glove fit for the Clippers and Beal, and at the right price.
What will Beal's impact be?
Beal is coming off a season where he played 53 games, but averaged a solid 17.0 points per game on 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.
With a two-year, $11 million contract for Beal, the Clippers do not have long-term attachments to Beal, and it still allowed them to stay under the first apron and sign Chris Paul to round out their roster.
Beal is still a high-level offensive player, and to add him on a modest salary instead of the $50.2 million he made in the 2024-25 season was a steal for Los Angeles.
Beal's First Interaction With The Media
When asked by Tamar Sher of KMOV in Beal's hometown of St. Louis about his decision to sign with the Clippers, he gave a simple but strong answer: "I need a ring."
"You know, I want one bad, and I feel like I got a new life of rejuvenation for sure - a new hunger. I'm excited about the opportunity - new city, new environment, but a hungry environment too," Beal explained.
"I'm definitely excited about the opportunity to go win," he concluded.
Beal will most likely slot in as the starting shooting guard in a stacked starting lineup next to James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac. While Beal does have his defensive limitations, those may be mitigated by the Clippers' third-ranked defense from the 2024-25 season.
While things did not go well in Phoenix, Beal looks to have a new attitude and new hunger coming into his 14th season in the league.
