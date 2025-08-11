NBA Star Bradley Beal Opens Up About Relationship with Chris Paul
If the NBA had implemented its 65-game minimum threshold earlier, Bradley Beal wouldn't have qualified for end-of-season awards every year dating back to the 2019-2020 season.
His latest figure came with the Phoenix Suns, where he appeared in just 53 games in his 13th season. To add insult to injury, it came with a missed playoff appearance. And a contract unfriendly enough to command a buyout instead of a trade.
Beal negotiated a no-trade clause with the Suns after he was dealt in the offseason following the 2022-23 season. It began a "Big Three" era in Phoenix featuring him, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. Heading into next season, only Booker remains.
"I need a ring," Beal said, speaking on his new situation since signing with the LA Clippers as a free agent. "I feel like I've got a new life ... a new hunger. I'm excited about the opportunity ... to go win."
Beal's Role with LA Clippers
With the Clippers, Beal will complement Kawhi Leonard and James Harden rather than serve as a third piece to the duo, though his talent is far from overlooked by the team.
"Players of this caliber are very rare," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in a team-issued statement. "He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he'll find ways to score ... he's also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better."
Included on that list? Twenty-one-year veteran Chris Paul.
Paul signed with the Clippers following a one-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs. Next to Victor Wembanyama, the point guard played all 82 games and led a squad hampered by misfortune.
Between Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, De'Aaron Fox's season-ending pinkie surgery, and Gregg Popovich's retirement-inducing stroke, Paul played a pivotal role in advancing San Antonio's rebuild. Now, he's ready to contend with the Clippers.
He'll do so once again wearing No. 3.
"Chris is lucky we have a previous relationship outside of basketball," Beal joked of relinquishing his number. "It was kind of like a 'Big Bro' thing. I had a choice, but I didn't really have a choice."
Beal gave up his number to Paul "out of respect," but made sure to include his reasoning. Paul's journey isn't his to share, but he's keen on the idea of playing a role in it. Especially if it does turn out to be his final NBA season.
"If it is," Beal began, "and I had the opportunity to share the floor with him, then I want him to have the number he came up with."
