NBA Trade Idea Pairs $215M Star With Kawhi Leonard on LA Clippers
The NBA world received some unexpected trade news on Friday evening when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns had been dealt from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks.
This trade came just days before most teams are scheduled to host media day and begin training camp, making it even more unexpected. With the unpredictable nature of this league, could more blockbuster trades be on the horizon?
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical trade idea that would land Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine with the LA Clippers.
“P.J. Tucker and Norman Powell are starting-point salary anchors for any deal,” Favale wrote. “Piecing together the extra $13 million or so while retaining Terance Mann is not impossible now but gets easier once trade restrictions lift on others.”
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters earlier this week that Kawhi Leonard will be held out of drill work to begin training camp.
This reinforces the concerns many have about the additional workload Leonard may have to carry this season in the absence of Paul George, although Frank said the Clippers have brought in the type of defenders who will ease the star forward's responsibility on that end.
LaVine would certainly raise the Clippers’ offensive upside, but may not be worth the gamble at this point in their timeline. Entering the third year of his five-year, $215M contract, LaVine would limit LA's financial flexibility going forward.
