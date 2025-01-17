NBA Trade Idea Sends $158 Million Star to LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far. Despite Kawhi Leonard only playing four games this season, the Clippers are the fifth seed with a record of 23-17. They're only 2.5 games out of the third seed with a realistic chance to accomplish it.
While many believed the Clippers needed a third All-Star to play alongside an aging James Harden and injury-prone Kawhi Leonard, it seems like they haven't needed it. However, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report devised a potential trade that could net the team that third star.
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: SF Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G/F Terrance Mann, SF Derrick Jones Jr., F/C P.J. Tucker, 2031 second-round pick
It's an intriguing idea for the Clippers because Brandon Ingram could potentially be a great fit. However, Derrick Jones Jr. has been an absolute blessing for the Clippers and become pivotal in both the team's defense and transition offense. Some could argue that Norman Powell has become that third star for the Clippers in the wake of Paul George's trade, and that wouldn't be an incorrect assessment.
In all honesty, the Clippers deserve a chance to see just how good this current team can look with a healthy Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. He's only been available four games and hasn't fully returned to form just quite yet. However, Brandon Ingram would still be a fascinating pickup.
