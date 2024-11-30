NBA Trade Idea Sends Clippers Star to Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors did not make a big trade this offseason, opting to maintain flexibility entering the new year. Starting off the season hot, Golden State showed off its depth, leading some to believe a big trade may not be necessary.
Losing starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton for the season due to an ACL injury, the Warriors now have a big hole in their rotation that could presumably be filled via trade. Unwilling to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga over the summer, the Warriors may reevaluate that stance before the trade deadline if they believe and upgrade is available on the trade market.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade scenario that sends Kuminga to the LA Clippers in exchange for star guard Norman Powell.
Warriors receive: Norman Powell
Clippers receive: De'Anthony Melton and Jonathan Kuminga
Melton would simply be expiring money for the Clippers, while Kuminga would be a longterm piece. Powell is in the fourth year of his five-year, $90M contract. While that deal may have been unattractive to teams in previous years, Powell is amid a career season, averaging 23.3 points on 49.0% from the field and 48.7% from three.
Considering the Clippers are 12-9 and just 1.5 games back of Golden State in the standings, they could potentially be buyers themselves at the trade deadline. A lot of this will likely be dependent on the health and level of play Kawhi Leonard returns to, but it doesn’t feel overly reasonable to consider the Clippers potential sellers at this point.
