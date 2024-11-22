NBA Trade Idea Sends LA Clippers Forward to Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have arguably the most complete team in the NBA. Looking to defend their title this season, the Celtics have started the season 12-3 through 15 games.
Because their rotation is so complete, it can be hard to come up with ways for the Celtics to upgrade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale named one trade every NBA team should propose, and chose an LA Clippers forward as a good fit for Boston:
Celtics Receive: Amir Coffey
Clippers Receive: Jaden Springer, 2025 second-round pick (most favorable from Dallas, Detroit, Golden State and Washington)
Via Favale: "Coffey has logged ample time for the Los Angeles Clippers and looked pretty good while doing it… Offering what should be a top-35 second for his services may not be enough, particularly if Los Angeles isn't about to welcome back Kawhi Leonard. The Celtics have other seconds to spare if they need to up the ante."
Starting his career on a two-way contract, Coffey opened up about this after LA's win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
"Everybody has their own journey," Coffey said. "Mine was a little different. I started on a two-way for three years and that was a grind. The G League grind is a lot… Getting to this point I’m in now, it means a lot. The unseen hours is thousands of them… To end up in a position like this is a blessing.”
Coffey is shooting 46.4 percent from three to start the season, and is averaging 10.1 points in just 24.3 minutes per game. A valuable piece to Ty Lue’s rotation, Coffey is likely not a player the Clippers is looking to move, but it would not be surprising if teams around the league have interest in the 27-year-old wing.
