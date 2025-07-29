New Details Announced on Arrested 13-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Star
Even though NBA players would prefer that the only news about them comes from their on-court play, that's just not the reality of the popularity and attention that comes with being a professional athlete. Sometimes, positive stories emerge, such as a player's community work. However, in most cases, it's the negative news that tends to dominate the headlines.
Former Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has found himself in the headlines for being arrested this past weekend in Florida. With the charges being known as fraud, TMZ's latest report provides the details behind Morris' situation.
"Marcus Morris' latest legal woes stem from allegations he stole over $250,000 from two prominent Las Vegas casinos," TMZ reported. "The NBA player allegedly got $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino via bad checks in May 2024 ... and never paid it back when the checks bounced."
Morris allegedly performed the same scam at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, which brings his total up to just over $250,000. For a player with $106.8 million in career earnings, it's not a good look for the ex-NBA forward.
Morris last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Across his 13-year NBA career, Morris spent the most time with the LA Clippers, playing four seasons and 195 games with them. He was a career 12-point-per-game scorer, shooting 37.7% from three.
