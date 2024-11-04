New Gregg Popovich Update Before Spurs vs. Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs (3-3) are in Los Angeles on Monday night to face the LA Clippers (2-4) at Intuit Dome. Ahead of this Western Conference battle, it was announced that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be away from the team due to a health issue he suffered prior to Saturday’s game. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson will replace him.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturday’s game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN.”
The 75-year-old Popovich is in his 29th season as head coach of the Spurs. While this report from Charania is concerning, an additional update from Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News is more encouraging.
Via Orsborn: “Assistant coach Mitch Johnson will take over the Spurs' head coaching duties for an indefinite period after Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturday's game against Minnesota. A league source said Popovich, 75, is ‘OK’ but that he ‘just needs rest.’”
The entire NBA is off on Tuesday for the election, so that is an additional day of rest Popovich will have as he prepares to rejoin the team after this indefinite absence. After their game against the Clippers on Monday, the Spurs will travel to face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday.
NBA fans have been sending their well wishes to Popovich amid this news. It fortunately sounds as if the veteran head coach is okay, but needs some time away to rest and regroup before rejoining the team.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement