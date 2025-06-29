All Clippers

New Report Links Clippers To $100 Million Celtics Star

NBA Insider Brett Siegel links Los Angeles Clippers to a potential move for $100 million Boston Celtics star

Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after a basket during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after a basket during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and more movement is set to come starting June 30th with the beginning of free agency. Several landscape-changing deals have already happened, like Kevin Durant moving to the Houston Rockets, and there could be plenty more in store as teams around the league look to avoid the penalties bestowed by the new CBA.

One team that made drastic efforts to avoid those said penalties is the Boston Celtics, offloading the contracts of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in separate deals. The Celtics might not be done just yet, and the Los Angeles Clippers are being linked as a team that could get involved with their next deal.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Clippers are a team to monitor if the Celtics opt to relocate Anfernee Simons and his expiring contract. After acquiring him in the trade of Holiday, the ex-Portland Trail Blazers star could be on the move again this offseason.

"Simons is a player LA has been linked to previously in trade rumors, but the Clippers have their own problems to sort through with Norman Powell in the final year of his contract and James Harden potentially opting out to demand more money in free agency," Siegel wrote.

Any deal for Simons would likely require the Clippers to involve one of Norman Powell or Bogdan Bogdanovic, due to salary reasons. Despite boasting the second-best defense in the Western Conference last season (in terms of opponents' PPG), the Clippers' offense was fourth-worst in the conference, behind non-playoff teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

