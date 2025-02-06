New Report on Ben Simmons Potentially Joining New Team
After reportedly trading Terance Mann, Kevin Porter Jr., and Bones Hyland, the LA Clippers are in need of a backup point guard.
The team has two direct needs on its roster - a backup point guard and a backup center. While the center position is somewhat answered by Drew Eubanks, the point guard position is completely empty.
The Clippers may have an answer coming soon in the form of Ben Simmons.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is working on a buyout and the Clippers and Cavaliers are interested.
"Sources tell me Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star, and the Brooklyn Nets are working on a potential contract buyout to make him a free agent," Charania said. "The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are potential suitors for him as a free agent. I expect Ben Simmons will try to join a contender."
Simmons is a completely different type of backup point guard than what the Clippers have been used to with Kevin Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland. The team will essentially be foregoing spacing by having someone who is a better passer and defender in Simmons.
Through 33 games this season, Simmons has averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 54.7% shooting from the field.
The LA Clippers face off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.
