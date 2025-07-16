New Report on LeBron James' Future With Lakers Amid Clippers Rumors
The recent talk of the 2025 NBA offseason has centered around Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and his uncertain future with the franchise. James exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season, rather than signing a contract extension, and is now likely to enter his final year as a Laker.
A recent report revealed that four teams have reached out to the Lakers about James' availability, and NBA insider Scoop B said that those teams were the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Many people around the league are eagerly waiting for this situation between James and the Lakers to play out, but it may not end as excitingly as many are hoping.
The Athletic's Dan Woike and Joe Vardon report that a potential trade or buyout has not been discussed by the Lakers and LeBron James, and the star forward is expected to still be in Los Angeles by the start of the 2025-26 season.
"In the sections filled with employees from other teams, scouts and executives around the NBA buzzed with speculation about where else James might play, tossing around trade and buyout scenarios that, league and team sources told The Athletic, have never been discussed between James and the Lakers," The Athletic reports.
"Amid the constant speculation recently about his future, both the Lakers and people close to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer expect that he will be with the organization for training camp once the season begins this fall, league sources told The Athletic."
James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so if there is a deal in the works, it is impossible for him not to be in the know. James will have the opportunity to hand-pick a destination, if it comes to that, which is why all four of the teams that Scoop B mentioned, especially staying in LA with the Clippers, make sense.