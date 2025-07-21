New Report Reveals Chris Paul's Role With LA Clippers
Chris Paul is set for a storybook ending to his career, as the 16-time All-Star officially signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers for what will be his 21st and potentially final season in the NBA.
At 40 years old, Paul obviously won't be occupying the lead role he held with the "Lob City" Clippers for nearly a decade of his career. The latest reporting from ClutchPoints' Clippers insider Tomer Azarly revealed just what the Clippers are expecting of Chris Paul this season.
"Chris Paul is returning to the franchise he helped get off the ground with the understanding that an established and deep roster means he may not be playing much every single night, sources tell ClutchPoints," Azarly wrote on X.
"Paul, who turned 40 in May, will have opportunities though as the Clippers look to balance minutes for their stars. 35 year old James Harden, in particular, played 79 games last season (1-of-34 to do so) and 35.3 minutes a night (16th most in the NBA)."
Paul played with the Clippers from 2011-2017, appearing in six NBA All-Star games during his time with the franchise. Paul was also named first-team All-NBA for three consecutive seasons in Los Angeles from 2012-2014. The NBA All-75th anniversary team member has made 12 NBA All-Star game appearances, winning All-Star Game MVP honors in 2013. Paul has also led the league in assists five times and steals six times.
Related Articles
Lakers, Warriors, Bucks Interested in 3x NBA All-Star Before Signing With Clippers
NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes First Post in Over a Year
James Harden Taking Contract Pay Cut Led to Clippers Signing Two Star Players