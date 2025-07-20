Lakers, Warriors, Bucks Interested in 3x NBA All-Star Before Signing With Clippers
The LA Clippers signed Bradley Beal this week to a two-year, $11 million contract after he agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. There is a player option in the second year of the contract, so Beal can recoup some of the money he lost from Phoenix, but it was clear his situation with the Suns had turned poorly.
Beal is on a steal of a contract for the Clippers, but he held a lot of interest from other teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
"According to no less than five separate sources, all of whom I stand by, Beal was zeroed in on committing to the Clippers well before the July 16 revelation that he would be joining them upon clearing waivers."
Especially with Norman Powell's departure in the trade for John Collins, Beal's fit with the Clippers made even more sense.
"Other teams interested in Beal — namely the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks and Timberwolves — have been operating under the belief that Beal was ultimately bound for Clipperland essentially since the early stages of the Vegas Summer League that began on July 10."
Beal waited to agree to his buyout until after he received an advance on his contract on July 15th, getting one last paycheck from the Suns before departing. With the Lakers missing out on Beal, they turned their attention to Marcus Smart instead, who agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards. Milwaukee also recently added Cole Anthony after he was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.
With Beal in the fold, the Clippers have a very talented and deep team. They should be a contender in the Western Conference if they can stay healthy.
