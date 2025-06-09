New Report Reveals Clippers' Trade Interest in NBA Stars
As teams gear up to make offers for some prominent pieces that could become available this offseason, the Clippers are at the forefront of teams looking to add to their already contending team.
Los Angeles won 50 games in the 2024-2025 season and secured the 5th seed in the Western Conference, but after a seven-game loss to the Denver Nuggets, the team is looking to upgrade.
With the Clippers reportedly connected to Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, it is clear the team is looking for proven veteran pieces rather than acquiring draft capital for development.
The Clippers have multiple mid-tier contracts that can be aggregated to acquire a bigger asset, even with their limited draft picks. Ultimately, with the Clippers now in a position to compete in a loaded Western Conference due to the health of Kawhi Leonard and the resurgence of James Harden, a bigger move could significantly improve their championship odds.
Now, a new report from Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm revealed that the Clippers' interest in Jrue Holiday was just the tip of the iceberg.
"Law Murray recently said on a podcast that the Clippers’ interest in Holiday was overstated; I’ve heard the same," he wrote.
Moore continued, "They are looking for bigger fish to fry, though I think a deal ultimately is unlikely. Instead of revealing the shocker that they’re a team that has talks with Phoenix about KD, how about this: they, like everyone else in the league, has called Phoenix about KD and just happen to be one of the teams that those talks have gotten out about.”
With the Suns being handcuffed by apron and tax issues due to their large salaries, any deal involving Durant would have to either include a third team to facilitate a trade or an aggregation of multiple core salaries by the Clippers to acquire the perennial All-Star.
