New Report Reveals Harsh Reality of Kevin Durant, Clippers Trade Rumors
All-NBA caliber players become available quite often in the NBA nowadays, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement dictating how teams can spend money and acquire players. Kevin Durant is just the latest example of a valuable asset that can be turned into a fresh start for a team looking to shed salary.
In the 2024 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers were in the same predicament with their star forward Paul George. His asking price fluctuated, but with the salary cap ramifications, with aprons and tax lines meaning as much as ever, they chose to let him test free agency and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Now, the Suns are faced with a decision on their superstar, Kevin Durant. It is clear that the two sides are heading towards parting ways through trade, but the packages that are coming through do not seem to match what the Suns are looking for.
With the Clippers still among teams interested in trading for the 15-time All-Star, one major piece could be the dealbreaker in a potential trade, according to Matt Moore, NBA writer for Hardwood Paroxysm.
"The Clippers trading Zu would be a catastrophic mistake unless it’s for a Giannis-level asset. He’s a top-level center on both ends who doesn’t need the ball. Do you know how valuable that is right now," Moore said on his Substack.
Moore's new report details that the Clippers interest in Durant could just be a smokescreen, saying, "I have a feeling the intel I’ve heard on the Clippers might be outdated. They might have circled right after the season and then dropped out, but it was interesting to see other outlets pick up their interest after I reported on it last week."
Ivica Zubac had a significant leap in the 2024-2025 season, becoming one of the best centers in the league. He averaged 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while earning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors and was widely considered a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award, despite not winning.
