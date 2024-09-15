New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former LA Clippers Starter
NBA free agency has slowed down significantly, but there are still remaining players who could make an impact on several teams. While not every team still has roster spots available, those who do often use their final spot on a trusted veteran.
It was announced on Sunday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that 13-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris had agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: “Free agent F Marcus Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent Yony Noy of LAA Partners tells @TheAthletic. Morris will have a chance to enter his 14th NBA season with the Eastern Conference contender.”
This will be the second time Morris has been with New York, as he spent half of the 2019-20 season with the Knicks before being traded to the LA Clippers. Spending four seasons with the Clippers, Morris appeared in 195 games (167 starts) and had some big moments.
Sent from LA to the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden deal, Morris appeared in 37 games for Philadelphia before traded to the San Antonio Spurs where he was waived. Signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers after his release from the Spurs, Morris finished the year in Cleveland.
Now back in New York, Morris will add some veteran leadership and forward depth to the Eastern Conference contender.
