Newest Update on Russell Westbrook Trade to Denver Nuggets
One of the last remaining major names available for trade in the offseason is Russell Westbrook. While Westbrook opted into his $4 million, the LA Clippers have been actively looking to trade for the former MVP. The name that seems to continously be mentioned in the talks is the Denver Nuggets.
NBA insider Marc Stein has the latest update on Russell Westbrook getting traded by the LA Clippers. According to Stein, the only team showing a big interest in Westbrook is the Denver Nuggets.
"The most tangible known interest in Russell Westbrook continues to come from Denver, league sources say, with the Clippers openly exploring their trade options with Westbrook even though the league's 2017 MVP recently exercised his $4 million player option for next season," Stein said.
The LA Clippers are currently trying to figure out scenarios to receive Kris Dunn from the Utah Jazz in a trade, which has yet to be finalized. Based on the outside looking in, the Clippers are actively trying to figure out a way to trade Westbrook while also getting a way to reroute him to the Denver Nuggets. Especially, because the Utah Jazz are in a rebuilding phase.
"The Clippers are poised to finalize agreements to sign guards Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. after the moratorium is lifted in addition to their agreed-upon deals with Jones and Nicolas Batum and are thus widely expected to move on from Westbrook after a season and a half," Stein said.
Even though Russell Westbrook has seen his last days as a member of the LA Clippers, he was definitely one of the most popular and appreciated players from the fanbase. No other player on the roster received a bigger ovation from the fans, and hopefully, the Denver Nuggets will receive him in the same way.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years