Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols
    Updated:
    Original:

    Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Nicolas Batum has entered health and safety protocols.
    Author:

    Nicolas Batum has entered health and safety protocols.

    The LA Clippers were already incredibly sidelined to start the season, but now they're going to be even more shorthanded - Nicolas Batum has entered health and safety protocols and will miss at least 10 days because of it. 

    Missing 10 days of basketball would likely result in missing 5 games for Nicolas Batum: Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the New Orleans Pelicans. On December 1, the LA Clippers face the Sacramento Kings, but that would be after 10 days.

    Ty Lue spoke to AllClippers after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks, but he stated that he hasn't spoken to Nicolas Batum yet. Lue mentioned that the entire team got tested again, and tested before the game as well. Lue also stated that he wasn't exactly sure the number of days that Batum would be out. 

    "I'm not sure the days, but I expect him to be out a while," Lue said. "Not sure the timetable."

    Read More

    The LA Clippers will be without both their starting power forward and backup power forward as they miss both Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum for an extended period of time. It's been that type of season for them, but they've still figured out a way to maintain a 10-7 record. At the same time though, it's been that type of season for nearly every NBA team.

    "A lot of teams are going through this, it's not just us," Lue said. "I think our guys are doing a great job."

    Dillon Brooks: 'Paul George Needs Illegal Screens to Get Open Against Me'

    Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game

    USATSI_17178058_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    15 seconds ago
    rawImage
    News

    With Luka Doncic Sidelined, the LA Clippers Defeat the Dallas Mavericks 97-91

    11 minutes ago
    fullsizeoutput_9e46
    News

    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    40 minutes ago
    R667ZN6OUNEH7G3RPLHYKSH6AE
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    9 hours ago
    fullsizeoutput_9d7c
    News

    Injury Update: Dallas Mavericks 'Hopeful' That Luka Doncic Can Return Against Clippers

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17194664_168390270_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Explains how Jonathan Kuminga Reminds him of Kawhi Leonard

    Nov 20, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_9e26
    News

    Dwayne Wade Puts Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17195339_168390270_lowres
    News

    Eric Bledsoe Did Not Understand Why Pelicans Fans Booed Him

    Nov 19, 2021