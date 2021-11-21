Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols

The LA Clippers were already incredibly sidelined to start the season, but now they're going to be even more shorthanded - Nicolas Batum has entered health and safety protocols and will miss at least 10 days because of it.

Missing 10 days of basketball would likely result in missing 5 games for Nicolas Batum: Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the New Orleans Pelicans. On December 1, the LA Clippers face the Sacramento Kings, but that would be after 10 days.

Ty Lue spoke to AllClippers after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks, but he stated that he hasn't spoken to Nicolas Batum yet. Lue mentioned that the entire team got tested again, and tested before the game as well. Lue also stated that he wasn't exactly sure the number of days that Batum would be out.

"I'm not sure the days, but I expect him to be out a while," Lue said. "Not sure the timetable."

The LA Clippers will be without both their starting power forward and backup power forward as they miss both Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum for an extended period of time. It's been that type of season for them, but they've still figured out a way to maintain a 10-7 record. At the same time though, it's been that type of season for nearly every NBA team.

"A lot of teams are going through this, it's not just us," Lue said. "I think our guys are doing a great job."

