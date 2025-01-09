Nikola Jokic’s Final Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets
The LA Clippers have lost three of their last four games, falling to 20-16 on the season but still overperforming from preseason expectations. Sitting in seventh place in the West after star forward Kawhi Leonard has played just two games is certainly a good sign, but the Clippers still have work to do to ascend into title contention.
The Clippers are a combined 0-7 against the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Boston Celtics this season, three of the four top teams in the NBA (have not faced the Cavaliers). Still lacking some marquee wins, the Clippers head into Wednesday's road matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a statement opportunity.
Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined due to personal reasons, a huge blow after making his season debut just two games ago, but the Clippers have shown they can win without him.
Luckily, LA's window to beat the Nuggets just burst open, as superstar center Nikola Jokic has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with an illness.
Jokic, 29, is averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game with absurd 55.3/47.3/80.3 shooting splits. The three-time NBA MVP might be on his way to his fourth within five years, as he continues to dominate the league.
The Nuggets are 1-3 with Jokic sidelined this season, including a loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. Denver is playing in a back-to-back series with Jokic sidelined in both games, which could be a recipe for disaster for the Nuggets.
Denver will be starting DeAndre Jordan in Jokic's place against the Clippers, as the 16-year NBA veteran makes his first start of the season.
