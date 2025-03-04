Norman Powell's Injury Status for Clippers vs Suns
The LA Clippers have been sitting in an ice bucket since the All-Star break, losing five of their six games since returning from the week-long vacation. While there is no excuse for the Clippers' poor play, injuries have been a factor.
Clippers star guard Norman Powell missed four consecutive games due to injury, and during his first game back against the Lakers on Sunday, he got injured again.
The Clippers now travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night and will have to do it without their leading scorer. The Clippers are ruling Powell out against the Suns due to a right hamstring strain.
Many argued for Powell to get the All-Star nod this year, as he is averaging 23.8 points per game on hyper-efficient 49.4/42.4/82.1 shooting splits. Powell has been the heart of LA's offense this season, so they have struggled when he is sidelined.
The Clippers are just 5-9 when Powell sits this season and 5-10 including Sunday's contest that he left early due to injury.
The Suns have been struggling in their own right heading into Tuesday's matchup, losing 11 of their last 14 games. The Suns are sitting on the outside of the playoff picture as it stands, despite having a superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading their offense.
Both teams desperately need to get back in the win column on Tuesday, but the Clippers playing without Powell is certainly not what they were hoping for.
