Norman Powell's Injury Status for Clippers vs Suns

The LA Clippers have listed Norman Powell on the injury report against the Phoenix Suns

Logan Struck

Nov 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have been sitting in an ice bucket since the All-Star break, losing five of their six games since returning from the week-long vacation. While there is no excuse for the Clippers' poor play, injuries have been a factor.

Clippers star guard Norman Powell missed four consecutive games due to injury, and during his first game back against the Lakers on Sunday, he got injured again.

The Clippers now travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night and will have to do it without their leading scorer. The Clippers are ruling Powell out against the Suns due to a right hamstring strain.

Many argued for Powell to get the All-Star nod this year, as he is averaging 23.8 points per game on hyper-efficient 49.4/42.4/82.1 shooting splits. Powell has been the heart of LA's offense this season, so they have struggled when he is sidelined.

The Clippers are just 5-9 when Powell sits this season and 5-10 including Sunday's contest that he left early due to injury.

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) competes in the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Suns have been struggling in their own right heading into Tuesday's matchup, losing 11 of their last 14 games. The Suns are sitting on the outside of the playoff picture as it stands, despite having a superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading their offense.

Both teams desperately need to get back in the win column on Tuesday, but the Clippers playing without Powell is certainly not what they were hoping for.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

