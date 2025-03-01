Update: Norman Powell's Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to make their return to Crypto.com Arena on Friday night as they continue their seven-game road trip to Los Angeles. Now, in their brand-new home of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Clippers return to the arena they called home for 25 years.
A star-studded matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Lakers will aim to extend their winning streak to five games. With the Lakers still awaiting the final statuses of their star duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Clippers will be missing their leading scorer.
As of the latest NBA injury report, Clippers guard Norman Powell is out for Friday night's contest due to a left patellar injury. Powell has missed the last four games for the Clippers, all coming since the All-Star break. After representing the team in the three-point contest, the Clippers haven't seen him since his 41-point game against the Utah Jazz.
A breakout season for the 31-year-old, Powell was among the notable All-Star snubs this season despite averaging 24.2 points per game. While that may have been a letdown to him, he can prove the voters wrong with a strong rest-of-season performance and into the playoffs.
With tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
