Patrick Beverley Makes Big Statement on James Harden

Feb 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) shake hands after the game at Staples Center.
Patrick Beverley recently signed a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel after a 12-year career as a starting guard in the NBA. Beverley hosts the Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool that he will continue to record episodes for while in Israel.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley made a big statement on LA Clippers guard James Harden, saying he is one of the most creative basketball players of all-time, and was able to do things no other player could do.

Playing with and against Harden in his career, Beverley said, "One of the most creative basketball players I have ever seen in my lifetime. Creativity. Not like the best basketball player, but creative-wise, he was doing s--t that no one else was doing. And had the confidence to do it."

Beverley played with Harden on the Houston Rockets, and played against him as an opponent several times after being traded to the Clippers.

Calling Harden one of the most creative basketball players he has ever seen, Beverley had high praise for the Clippers point guard.

Beverley and Harden were also teammates briefly with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Harden was traded to the Clippers before suiting up for Philadelphia that season.

It remains to be seen if this is the official end of Beverley's NBA career, but it was a very solid one if he is indeed done.

