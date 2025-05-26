Patrick Beverley Shares Untold Story About Anthony Edwards
Facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a statement in a 42-point blowout performance over the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Minnesota had seven players score in double-figures, it's no surprise Anthony Edwards led the way with 30 points in the victory.
Edwards has continued to improve his standing among the NBA's best during the postseason, and could very well cause chaos in the rankings if he's able to upset the Thunder in the series. But before Edwards was this superstar player, he was a young guard trying to prove why he was the first overall pick. During this process, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley mentored him.
On the topic of Edwards during his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Beverley shared an untold story about the Timberwolves star as he tried to steer him in the right direction at a young age.
"I sit Ant down one time," Beverley shared. "...I say, 'Check it out, you can be two people in the NBA. You can be this person, great career, made a ton of money, took care of his family, 300 million and counting. Or, you can be Michael Jordan, and it's all up to you."
Beverley spent just one season with Edwards during the 2021-22 campaign, where he averaged 21.3 points per game. After that season, Edwards became an All-Star and hasn't stopped progressing since. This season, he took a major step offensively as he led the league in three-pointers made. While there's still room to grow, it's clear he had the right veterans around him to grow in the NBA.
Related Articles
11-Year NBA Veteran's Interesting Description of Knicks' Tom Thibodeau
Clippers Legend Calls For Change In Denver Following Playoff Elimination