Paul George's Controversial Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook Take

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George makes a controversial take about a former Oklahoma City Thunder trio

May 29, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder players Russell Westbrook (0), and Derek Fisher (37), and Kendrick Perkins (5), and James Harden (13) and Kevin Durant (35) on the court during a timeout in game two of the Western Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. the Spurs won 120-111. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Will this year's Oklahoma City Thunder team be able to do something the 2012 version, led by three future Hall of Famers, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, were never able to do...win a championship?

Future MVPs, Hall of Famers, and impactful role players was what led the 2012 Thunder to the NBA Finals, but running into the buzzsaw known as the LeBron James 'Heatles' stopped Durant, Harden, Westbrook, and co. in their tracks of winning it all in what ended up being the final game of the big three's era.

June 4, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guards James Harden (13) and Russell Westbrook (center) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in game five of the Western Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at the AT&T Center. Oklahoma City beat San Antonio 108-106. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

With the Thunder set to make their first Western Conference Finals appearance since the Durant and Westbrook duo, it poses the question...which team was the better TEAM?!

Former Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder All-Star, Paul George, answered the question of who he believes is the better team between the 2011-2012 OKC squad and this year's team, who are just hours away from beginning the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook (0) and Paul George (13) talk during a Thunder-Jazz game at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Feb. 22, 2019. russ pg13 / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

“From a team [perspective], yea. Talent no…I do think for sure this team is a well better put together team then that team with Russ, KD, James [Harden] [Serge] Ibaka, just because the role everybody know they gotta play," George admitted.

George says the dynamic between Durant, Harden, and Westbrook was a bit flawed due to the fact each of three future NBA MVP's knew how good they could be on their own, and never found the perfect balance to be able to reach the pinnacle, which is not something, according to George, this iteration of the Thunder have to worry about, citing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the clear leader.

"I think the difference is Russ knew what his potential was, and he knew who he wanted to be. KD knew who he wanted to be. James knew all of them wanted to be the man. Now in Oklahoma, they know who the man is. Shai is the guy, but with that, he’s like ‘I'm going to let you eat J Dub,’ I'm going to let you eat Cason Wallace, I'm going to let you eat Chet, I'm going to let you eat Hartenstein."

Ultimately, it'll be the selflessness and willingness to be a true one-for-all team that'll allow the Thunder to potentially hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in just a matter of weeks.

"They don't mind letting each other shine. At the end of the day though, we going to lock up and we going to have each other's back and they play fast. That's hard to beat. And we play for each other.”

During their final year together, the Durant, Harden, Westbrook trio were able to get to the NBA Finals in 2012, but were ousted by the LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh-led Miami Heat in just five games.

June 4, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) and guards Russell Westbrook (center) and James Harden (13) react against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in game five of the Western Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at the AT&T Center. Oklahoma City beat San Antonio 108-106. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The Thunder are set to host the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

