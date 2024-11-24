Paul George's Injury Status for Clippers-76ers
Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George signed a four year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. The deal came after five seasons with the LA Clippers, as George and his hometown team were unable to come close on an agreement.
Having appeared in just eight games for the 76ers this season, George is averaging 14.9 points on 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range. Starting the season with an injury, George missed the first five games of the year. The star forward is now sidelined again with a left knee bone bruise.
The 76ers have released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Clippers, and George has been ruled out. He is joined on his team's injury report by Joel Embiid, who is also out due to left knee injury management.
This looked to be an exciting game on the schedule, but will now be without George, Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard who remains out with right knee injury recovery. Leonard has yet to make his season debut, and will not on this road trip, as he did not travel with the Clippers.
The first matchup between George and Leonard since their breakup will have to wait until next season. Hopefully then, both players will be available. Philadelphia and LA will begin play at 3:00 PM PT on Sunday.
