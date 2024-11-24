All Clippers

Paul George's Injury Status for Clippers-76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have revealed their injury report vs. the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before action against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before action against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George signed a four year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. The deal came after five seasons with the LA Clippers, as George and his hometown team were unable to come close on an agreement.

Having appeared in just eight games for the 76ers this season, George is averaging 14.9 points on 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range. Starting the season with an injury, George missed the first five games of the year. The star forward is now sidelined again with a left knee bone bruise.

The 76ers have released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Clippers, and George has been ruled out. He is joined on his team's injury report by Joel Embiid, who is also out due to left knee injury management. 

Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georg
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) forward Paul George (13) and guard James Harden (1) watche game action against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This looked to be an exciting game on the schedule, but will now be without George, Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard who remains out with right knee injury recovery. Leonard has yet to make his season debut, and will not on this road trip, as he did not travel with the Clippers.

The first matchup between George and Leonard since their breakup will have to wait until next season. Hopefully then, both players will be available. Philadelphia and LA will begin play at 3:00 PM PT on Sunday.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News