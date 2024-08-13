Paul George's Reported Return Date for 76ers vs Clippers Revealed
After five seasons of playing for the LA Clippers, Paul George is finally going to be playing against them. The reported date has already been decided.
According to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Paul George will make his return to LA to face the Clippers on November 6. It's unknown whether that will be the first time the two teams face off that season, but it will be the first time Paul George arrives in LA as a visiting opponent.
Paul George's departure is a very fascinating one from the standpoint that Kawhi Leonard and James Harden seem to hold no ill will toward him leaving. It can't be said with certainty that the rest of the Clippers feel the same way, but the team definitely doesn't have the same hostility that the fanbase does. While some Clippers fans give George major flowers for his contributions, many of them were incredibly upset at the way he left. It will be very interesting to watch the crowd's reaction from the opening tip to the end of the game.
November 6 will be a fantastic test for the Clippers, but especially Terance Mann. While Derrick Jones Jr. will do a majority of the defense on George, it'll be fascinating to see how Terance Mann has evolved as a defender to take on one of his former All-Star teammates.
