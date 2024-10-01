Philadelphia 76ers Free Agent Reveals Hearfelt Reason For Joining Clippers
Nicolas Batum may not be one of the highest-paid players on the LA Clippers, but he's been a fan favorite for years. When he was unexpectedly traded for James Harden last season, he quickly became a fan favorite among Philadelphia 76ers fans. Now, the French star has made his way back to LA this season.
Many were surprised to see Batum rejoin the Clippers during his free agency with the Philadelphia 76ers, especially with what many believed to be an unexpected breakup. During Clippers media day, Batum revealed that he had multiple offers from other teams.
“I choose it, so. No, I mean, you know, I got a couple offers for sure, and you know, it was a process, but now talking to Ty; you know where I am in my career? No, I'm going to be 36 years old. It's going to be my seventeenth year," Batum said. "It was pretty much like what I want to do for me, for my family, and what type of coach do I want, and basketball-wise as well."
When it came down to why Nicolas Batum signed with the Clippers specifically, it was mainly due to head coach Ty Lue. Lue helped ressurect Batum's career during the 2021 NBA season, and Batum wanted to finish his career with Lue.
Ty is just a guy want to play for. You know, I signed here after everything went very bad for me in Charlotte," Batum said. "So I almost retired and then I came here to play for the Clippers and for Coach Lue. I pretty much always say that. I say that every time I talk about him. He saved my career. So I want to end up my career with him. ”
It's moments like these that show just how much a coach can matter to a team. In many cases, players will want to join a team specifically because of a coach, and that's exactly why Batum re-joined the Clippers.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement