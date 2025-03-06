Pistons Call Out NBA Referees After James Harden's 50-Point Game
The shorthanded LA Clippers finally snapped their three-game losing streak in a very improbable win against a surging Detroit Pistons team on Wednesday night.
The Clippers were fueled with desperation all night, including James Harden, who scored 23 points in the first quarter and 50 points in the game. However, the win didn't come out without some controversy.
Harden shot 20 free throws on the night, more than the entire Detroit Pistons team who shot 19. After the game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff let his feelings be known on the matter.
"If you're not allowed to put your body on him legally and he's allowed to shoot 20 free throws, you're not gonna be able to guard him. It just makes your job extremely difficult," Bickerstaff said.
Bickerstaff wasn't alone on the frustration, Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham also called out the referees after the game.
"A lot of that has to do with respect from the refs as far as the experience. I understand that, I respect it. It's hard for me to respect getting hit and not getting a call," Cunningham said.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers and Pistons were still in a two-possession game. For as much as the Clippers have collapsed in the clutch recently, it didn't happen on Wednesday night. Cunningham had a simple reason for that.
"Get calls," Cunningham said on why the Clippers pulled out with a win.
The LA Clippers desperately needed a win on Wednesday night, hopefully, it gives the team some much-needed momentum.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade