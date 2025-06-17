Projected Clippers Draft Pick Draws Comparison To Hall-of-Famer
With the 2025 NBA Draft just over a week away, many final mock drafts are being released with big boards set. Last-minute pre-draft workouts and meetings are being held, and teams already have a good feeling of who they'll take on June 25 and 26.
The LA Clippers own the 30th pick in the draft, which opens up opportunities for a range of prospects. According to a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Clippers are projected to take Ben Saraf (Ratiopharm Ulm) with the last pick in the first round.
"Ben Saraf has scored double figures in every playoff game through two rounds in Germany's BBL," Wasserman wrote.
"Slashing, mid-range scoring and playmaking IQ are behind the 19-year-old's consistent production and NBA interest. But with questions about his three-point range and defense, and no opportunity yet to get in front of NBA teams with Ulm still going strong, the first round no longer seems like a lock."
Saraf, who averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals across 16 games in the EuroCup, was compared by Wasserman to San Antonio Spurs legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer Manu Ginobili. The two share similarities, being lefties and in a similar height range.
Saraf, similarly to Ginobili, can also work his way to the rim with a variety of crafty finishes and impressive ball handling. His overall play style is certainly comparable to the career Spur, and if LA takes him, the Clippers would get a mix of inside scoring, playmaking, and defense.
