Reason for Failed Warriors-Clippers Blockbuster Trade Revealed
After five years of playing with the LA Clippers, tonight is the very first time Paul George plays against the team as an opponent. George left the Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason, but that almost wasn't the case.
Prior to George leaving for the 76ers, the Clippers had numerous conversations with such as the Golden State Warriors about trading George. While the Clippers were willing to play ball for the right offer, the Warriors didn't quite offer what LA needed. According to a report from Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Clippers were willing to make a deal with the Warriors.
“The Clippers were willing to make a deal with their division rival, according to sources, but were looking for something of value to help restock their asset cupboard if they were going to take back an undesirable contract and be in the second apron. Swapping George for Andrew Wiggins, who has three years and $85 million left on a four-year, $109 million deal, plus other salaries to make the math work, would have been acceptable only if the Clippers received a young player such as Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski and a pick or two.”
From the sounds of Youngmisuk's article, the Warriors were not willing to offer Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in their trade, and that's where things fell apart. Somehow, it all still worked out for the Warriors though.
