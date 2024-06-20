Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan Go Viral Together
Last night, it felt like all of Los Angeles joined together in Kendrick Lamar's pop-up concert at the Kia Forum. It wasn't just other rappers that joined Kendrick on stage, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan also joined in on the fun.
LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Coby White were some of the NBA players in attendance during Kendrick Lamar's concert in Los Angeles. Only Westbrook and DeRozan joined Kendrick on stage, and both players looked like they were having the time of their lives; DeRozan plays for Chicago but is a Los Angeles native.
There have been rumors of DeMar DeRozan potentially signing with the Clippers and his joining Westbrook on stage will only add to it. Russell Westbrook currently has a $4.027 million player option for next season that he has yet to decide on. While Westbrook may be unhappy with coming off the bench and his playing time with the Clippers, he's in a place where fans absolutely adore him. Not only that, but he'll be 36 years old next season.
When it comes to DeMar DeRozan, he'll be an unrestricted free agent next season. The Chicago Bulls have expressed strong interest in having him return next season, and it feels a bit like a forgone conclusion that he'll return. However, if Paul George leaves the Clippers, then anything is possible.
