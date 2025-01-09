Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Statement Amid Los Angeles Fires
The ongoing fires in Los Angeles have impacted countless people, including many in the NBA. This includes players, personnel, and other organization members who live in the many affected areas.
The LA Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Wednesday night’s game, as it was announced he would be stepping away to be with family in Los Angeles. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard returned safely to Los Angeles, and his family was okay.
Following Wednesday night’s game between the Clippers and Nuggets, Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook shared a heartfelt statement on what has transpired in the area.
“My family is safe, but people that I know, close friends and family have lost their homes," Westbrook said. "... Being from LA, never seen anything like this before. Not being able to do nothing is really difficult... It’s gonna be a tough rebuild, but LA is very strong and we can stick together and make something happen.”
Westbrook added, "The best thing I can do, obviously this is my job, but go out and try to give people joy and inspiration by going out and playing the game as hard as I can… But also making sure I find ways to help any way I can.”
The NBA announced on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have had their game cancelled at Crypto.com Arena due to the ongoing fires.
“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the NBA wrote. “ We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”
The next Clippers home game is Jan. 11 against the Hornets.
