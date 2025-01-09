All Clippers

Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Statement Amid Los Angeles Fires

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spoke after facing the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Jan 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.
Jan 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ongoing fires in Los Angeles have impacted countless people, including many in the NBA. This includes players, personnel, and other organization members who live in the many affected areas.

The LA Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Wednesday night’s game, as it was announced he would be stepping away to be with family in Los Angeles. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard returned safely to Los Angeles, and his family was okay. 

Following Wednesday night’s game between the Clippers and Nuggets, Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook shared a heartfelt statement on what has transpired in the area.

“My family is safe, but people that I know, close friends and family have lost their homes," Westbrook said. "... Being from LA, never seen anything like this before. Not being able to do nothing is really difficult... It’s gonna be a tough rebuild, but LA is very strong and we can stick together and make something happen.”

Westbrook added, "The best thing I can do, obviously this is my job, but go out and try to give people joy and inspiration by going out and playing the game as hard as I can… But also making sure I find ways to help any way I can.”

Russell Westbrook
Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The NBA announced on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have had their game cancelled at Crypto.com Arena due to the ongoing fires.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the NBA wrote. “ We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

The next Clippers home game is Jan. 11 against the Hornets.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News