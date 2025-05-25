Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Ex-Teammate Compares Him to LeBron James
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just two wins away from making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, largely thanks to MVP point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Of course, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to keep their championship aspirations alive, but Oklahoma City remains the title favorites. Gilgeous-Alexander has been incredible, averaging 28.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game throughout the playoffs, showing why he was named NBA MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander is now just six wins away from becoming the ninth player in NBA history to win MVP and Finals MVP in the same season, and with how dominant the Thunder have been all season long, he will certainly cement himself among the all-time best if he is able to do so.
Gilgeous-Alexander's former LA Clippers teammate, Lou Williams, talked about how Gilgeous-Alexander is becoming this generation's LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
"We're watching the changing of the guard," Williams said. "We're watching these guys turn into the LeBron's, the Kobe's, of our time. We're watching that now. All these young superstars now, they are starting to put their imprint, their footprint, on this game and where it's gonna go in the future."
"SGA is gonna be one of many of these guys in that special class of players," Williams continued. "Congratulations to him. Happy for him. This is one of many, he has an opportunity to go get a championship. What a year he could possibly have... MVP is down, you can check that off your list. Now he gotta go get another piece of hardware. Shout out to him and congratulations."
If Gilgeous-Alexander can lead the Thunder to a championship, as expected, he would finish off one of the greatest seasons in recent memory and cement himself in NBA history.