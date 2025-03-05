Star Player Ruled Out in Clippers-Suns
The Phoenix Suns have had more turmoil this season than any other NBA team, all stemming from their underwhelming performance despite a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
The Suns have lost 11 of their last 14 games to fall to 28-33 on the season, as the star-studded team sits in 11th place in the Western Conference, well outside of the playoff picture. Looking to get back on track, the Suns are hosting the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, but an injury might continue to hold them back.
The Suns have ruled out star guard Bradley Beal for the remainder of Tuesday's game due to left calf soreness.
Beal, a three-time All-Star, will end his night with zero points on 0-4 shooting in 15 minutes of action, as backup point guard Tyus Jones started the second half in his place. Beal has not been playing at an All-Star level since arriving in Phoenix in the 2023 offseason but continues to be an effective piece in their system.
This season, Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 50.5/40.7/81.6 shooting splits. Beal's efficiency and above-average defense make him a valuable player for the Suns, but their star trio has been wildly disappointing compared to expectations.
The Suns suffered a 16-point halftime deficit at home against the Clippers on Tuesday, and Beal's absence certainly will not help them attempt a comeback.
