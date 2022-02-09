Steph Curry's Hilarious Response to Twitter Critics

When a team or player is struggling, fans always believe they have the answers that would alleviate all struggles. When it came to Steph Curry and his slump, the situation was no different. From speculation of off-court distractions to critiques on his body composition, many felt they knew the answer to why Steph Curry was struggling to shoot the basketball. With none of the assumed causations of Steph's slump changing, he has averaged 25.2 PPG on 49/47/95 splits over his last five games.

Having now broken out of his shooting slump, Steph Curry can look back at his Twitter critics and laugh. What's especially funny, is that Curry didn't need to be informed about what fans were saying during his slump, he already knew. On a recent podcast episode for NBC Sports Bay Area, Steph confirmed that he sees the criticism.

Curry acknowledged every proposed reason for his slump, including his shot volume, midrange game, finishing ability, athleticism, and even muscularity. Every single one of these were frequently cited reasons for Steph's struggles; however, as previously mentioned, none have changed over the last five games, but his shooting numbers have. Steph, as he continuously reiterated that he would, has trusted the process. His shot has returned, and so has Golden State's success. The team has won nine-straight games, keeping them in the hunt for the Western Conference's top-seed.

This is not the first time Steph Curry has been descriptive about his Twitter use. Last season, Curry confirmed that he checks his Twitter mentions at halftime, and uses them for motivation. It's not always common for a player of Steph's caliber to interact with fans this way, but it certainly makes for quality content, such as what was produced on this latest podcast episode.

Related Articles

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For James Harden

Eric Bledsoe Reacts to Potentially Being Traded Again

Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade Him