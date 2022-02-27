Steve Kerr Gives Update on Klay Thompson's Minutes Restriction

Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson is still on a minutes restriction, having just recently returned from a two-year absence; however, he seems to be getting his groove back. At the end of January, Klay got an opportunity to start the second quarter, following his scheduled rest midway through the first. "Especially at my age and what I've been through. It felt good to start the second. I was loose and I was active. Hopefully we can learn from it," Klay said. The progression has been upward since then, and coach Kerr recently gave an update on the state of Klay's minutes restriction.

When asked about Klay Thompson's minute restriction going forward, Steve Kerr said on the Damon and Ratto Show that "He'll be fully capable of plating a 38-minute playoff game without any problem." While the Warriors work to get Draymond Green and James Wiseman back, in addition to getting Klay back to his pre-injury condition, their focus has always been on the playoffs. Knowing that Klay will be ready to compete fully in playoff games is certainly positive news for the Warriors and their fans.

Golden State is currently 43-17, and while they have lost ground on the first-seed Phoenix Suns, they are still 2.5 games up on the third-place Memphis Grizzlies. A playoff berth is a formality at this point, and a top-two seed seems increasingly likely. Shifting their focus to a fully healthy playoff run, especially with veteran stars, is the right approach.

